Princess Kate paid a special visit to Windsor Castle this week for a solo engagement. The royal, who moved to Berkshire with her husband Prince William and their three children last year, went along to the royal residence on Thursday to welcome a number of special guests.

Kate welcomed Ian Hewitt, who is the Vice Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the home of the UK's tennis championship, Wimbledon.

The Princess is the prestigious sporting club's official royal patron and conducts the day-to-day operations of The Championships. But Kate's role at Wimbledon goes beyond what happens away from the court, as the royal is a big fan of the sport as is often seen sitting beside Prince William in the royal box to watch the gripping action unfold between the sport's most talented players.

The royal couple's son, Prince George, is also a big fan of tennis and made his debut in the royal box in 2022. The young prince has also been lucky enough to receive a coaching session from tennis champion Roger Federer!

Prince William and Princess Kate took their son, Prince George, to Wimbledon last year

At the end of every Wimbledon tournament, Kate has the honour of handing over the Women's and Men's trophies. Last year, Kate oversaw Novak Djokovic win the gentleman's singles final while Ashleigh Barty won the ladies' singles final.

The royal and the vice chairman no doubt had lots to talk about as we count down the months until the 2023 tournament. The championship will commence this year on Monday 3 July and finish on Sunday 16 July.

The royal is the Patron of the AELTC

Meanwhile, Kate's visit to Windsor Castle on Thursday also saw her receive Major General Christopher Ghika, Regimental Lieutenant Colonel of Irish Guards, and Lieutenant Colonel James Aldridge, Commanding Officer.

Kate receiving the Irish Guards at the royal residence comes soon after her father-in-law King Charles presented Kate with her first army role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a position previously held by her husband, Prince William.

