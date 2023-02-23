Prince William shares personal tribute amid 'very sad' loss The Prince of Wales shared an emotional message on Twitter

Prince William took to Twitter on Thursday to share his sadness over the loss of football legend John Motson.

The Prince of Wales shared a personal message, writing: "Very sad to hear about the passing of John Motson - a legend whose voice was football. My thoughts are with his family and friends. W."

John Motson, known as Motty, was a sports commentator who covered games until 2018 and likely soundtracked many of the games Prince William has watched.

Fans echoed Prince William's sentiments, writing: "May he rest in peace. Thinking of his family and friends," and: "When I think of my football memories I hear his voice. Football commentary WAS Motson."

This isn't the first time Prince William has used social media to share his personal wishes when it comes to football.

Prince William is a big fan of football

In August 2022 the father-of-three took to social media to wish footballer Jill Scott luck in her retirement, adding at the end of his heartfelt message: "Tiny bit pleased there won't be any more slide tackles during 'friendly' kickabouts…" leading fans to wonder what the royal was talking about.

It turns out that around 10 years ago, Prince William and Jill Scott were playing football and she slide-tackled and "wiped out" the future King during a charity event.

Explaining what happened between herself and the royal, Jill explained: "It does stem back to about 10 years ago when we did a charity event and I slipped and slide-tackled him and actually wiped him out," she said on her BBC podcast Jill Scott's Coffee Club.

Prince William enjoys a kickabout

Prince William is known to be a passionate football fan, regularly sharing messages of support for various teams, including LGBT football group the Arsenal Gaygooners and the Lionesses, but there's more to his passion than an appreciation of the sport.

During a chat with footballers Harry Kane and Declan Rice, Prince William revealed that he has football to thank for some of his closest friends, telling the sportsmen that he has "a lot of friends" he met through playing football in his youth.

"Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together in slight adversity," the Prince of Wales continued.

Princess Kate's husband continued that playing huge games of football are some of his fondest memories from childhood.

