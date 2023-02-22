Princess Kate made this change between the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Princess of Wales became a mum for the first time in 2013

The Princess of Wales is a proud mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and regularly shares anecdotes about her children.

In her latest royal outing, Kate, 41, made a very relatable parenting admission as she attempted to make pancakes during a visit to a nursing home in Slough. See what she had to say in the video below…

While George, Charlotte and Louis now all attend Lambrook school in Berkshire, Kate made a very significant change after welcoming daughter Charlotte in May 2015.

The first official photographs of Prince William and Kate's son, Prince George, were shared by Kensington Palace four weeks after his birth in July 2013, and were taken by Kate's father, Michael Middleton.

In contrast, when Charlotte arrived two years later, Kate made the decision to showcase her own photography skills and personally took the official first photographs of her newborn daughter alongside her big brother, George.

Since that moment, the Princess has got behind the camera to capture portraits of her children to mark their birthdays, their first days at nursery and even for her husband William's 38th birthday in 2020.

Kate took the first official photos of Princess Charlotte in 2015

The Princess took over the late Queen's patronage of The Royal Photographic Society in 2019, and during lockdown in 2020, she launched her Hold Still project, where she asked members of the public to share snapshots of their lives during the pandemic.

The campaign was later turned into a photographic book, published by the National Portrait Gallery in 2021, and featured 100 selected portraits which captured the mood of the nation at the time.

Kate, who studied history of art at the University of St Andrews, also captured moving images of Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in January 2020.

