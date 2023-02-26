The surprising way Queen Consort Camilla connects with her grandchildren revealed King Charles also dotes on his step-grandchildren

Queen Consort Camilla is a proud grandmother-of-five but during lockdowns, like many families, she and her loved ones couldn't see each other and so had to find alternative ways to keep in touch.

In an interview with Mail+ to celebrate her 75th birthday, the then-Duchess of Cornwall shared that her grandchildren had introduced her to the group chatting app Houseparty, which allowed up to eight people to have a conversation.

Camilla also revealed that her younger relatives have showed her how to use TikTok, which soared in popularity at the start of the pandemic.

However, the royal clearly prefers to use mobile phones in moderation and expressed her hope that the younger generation would follow suit.

She said: "Families don't sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner. Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [at mealtimes]. Now everyone is on their devices. It just makes me quite cross!"

The Queen Consort's daughter Laura Lopes shares Eliza, 15, and twins Gus and Louis, 13, with her husband Harry Lopes while Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles and his wife Sara have two children, Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13.

Young Eliza with the King and Queen Consort in 2011

King Charles was seen holding young Eliza on the balcony after the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding back in 2011.

In her interview, Camilla also shared that the monarch enjoyed reading stories to her grandchildren as they were growing up.

Having just recovered from a bout of Covid, this week the Queen Consort enjoyed a reunion with one of her favourite shoe designers, Jimmy Choo and she also met a lively class of schoolchildren.

Camilla enjoyed meeting schoolchildren this week

During the visit, she was thrilled to be presented with a hand-embroidered image of a ballet dress by 18-year-old student Cerys Reece from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, telling her: "It’s absolutely beautiful".

She was also presented with a sweet posy of flowers by James Connor Smith before leaving to a chorus of "Bye Your Majesty!" and "We're going to miss you!"

