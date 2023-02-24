Queen Consort Camilla enjoys joyful reunion during royal outing

The Queen Consort was reunited with fashion royalty this week as she toured the Jimmy Choo Academy with the world-famous shoe designer and his co-founder Stephen Smith.

Housed in the service wing of the newly restored Boston Manor, the JCA trains young people in fashion-related craft skills and supports them to incubate their own businesses.

Professor Choo, who has designed shoes for Camilla, including the pair she wore to the 2011 Royal Wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, last saw her in 2017, when she and the now King were visiting Kuala Lumpur.

Inside one of the workshops, Camilla was fascinated by a range of vegan footwear created by graduate Sophie Park, 27.

Told the shoes and boots were fashioned from dried cactus leather, with ribbon made from banana peel fibres, she exclaimed: "My husband would be very interested to hear about this. That is fascinating, you learn something new every day. Absolutely fascinating."

She also joined a lively class of schoolchildren from the nearby Our Lady and St John RC Primary School as they took part in a shoe-designing masterclass with Jimmy, and was thrilled to be presented with a hand-embroidered image of a ballet dress by 18-year-old student Cerys Reece from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, telling her: "It’s absolutely beautiful."

She was presented with a posy of flowers by James Connor Smith, the five-year-old son of Stephen Smith and his wife Ha, before leaving to a chorus of "Bye Your Majesty!" and "We're going to miss you!" from the excited schoolchildren.

Camilla and Jimmy have a strong friendship

Jimmy told HELLO!: "She [The Queen Consort] really cares," adding: "If she didn’t care, she wouldn't come here. That's what she wanted, to show… her concern for the younger generation."

On Camilla's fashion sense, he added: "Obviously she knows her taste, she knows how to manage herself and look elegant and feminine.

"If you look at her, she looks stunning, fashionable, tall and elegant, but good manners, that’s what people want. More importantly she cares, (knows) how to love and encourage people.

"She shook every hand and said well done. We never dreamed that she would come and visit our school."

The royal met with groups of school-children

Stephen Smith said of the royal visitor: “She’s just got over Covid, you could see that she was still recovering and yet she took the time to come and see us.

“We were incredibly blessed to have Her Majesty visit us, how gracious was she in terms of time. She wanted to stay and talk to every single student, honestly, she really is so gracious.”

Earlier Camilla had officially opened 400-year-old Boston Manor after a major restoration project.

Accepting a ceremonial key from Shantanu Rajawat, leader of Hounslow Council, which manages the historic property, there was laughter as she said: "So I can use this to get in, can I? When I need a rest."

The Queen Consort and Jimmy observed a class

She was following in the footsteps of the late Queen Mother, who was also presented with the key during a visit in 1963.

Shown a photograph of that visit, Camilla said: "A long time ago! I’m sure she’d be thrilled if she saw it now."

From May, the house and its grounds, which include a scenic lake, sports facilities and a playground, will reopen to the public six days a week thanks to an army of 150 volunteers.

