King Charles takes part in very unusual unveiling - and sparks a huge reaction! The monarch visited the Felix Project in London

King Charles has taken part in some unusual engagements over the years – but his latest outing really stands out!

On Wednesday, the monarch, 74, paid a visit to the Felix Project, London's largest food redistribution charity which helps serve over 1,000 community groups and schools.

Charles was in high spirits as he met with the volunteers and staff to see the fantastic work they do on the east London site. He was then asked to take part in an unveiling – and it was a little different from the usual plaque.

The King was on hand to reveal a freezer – one of 600 that will be sent to community partners to ensure more food waste can be saved.

After pulling off the green cover, Charles could be seen throwing his hands up in the air, beaming to those around him.

Royal fans loved the King's obvious delight and were quick to praise the monarch for highlighting the work of the Felix Project.

"He is so lovely!" one commented, while a second shared: "I have to say I love his infectious smile! Long live the King." "King Charles is such a beautiful soul," added a third.

A fourth wrote: "THANK YOU, Your Majesty, for showing a light on this and being always so interested!!!"

And a fifth said: "Born to be king. But no guarantee we would get a good man with a good heart. Well, lucky us because we have! I think he is simply wonderful. Every day out doing good work. I just love him."

Sadly, King Charles's wife was unable to join him on the outing. Queen Consort Camilla had to pull out of the engagement as she recovers from COVID.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Camilla had made an "excellent recovery" but was taking time out ahead of a busy day of royal engagements on Thursday.

