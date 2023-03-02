Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay if they attend the King's coronation? The Sussexes have been asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage

It has been confirmed that King Charles III has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, so if the Sussexes do decide to come to the coronation, where will they stay?

Privacy and security issues are high up on the couple's concerns list and so if they did stay in Britain, it would need to be somewhere secure and relatively private, but, of course, it would also need to be accessible from London as that's where a lot of the celebrations will take place.

The royal couple have been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan have expressed their love for Soho House on multiple occasions in the past so it could well be possible that they choose a member's club location to rest their heads when they are in town.

Another possibility would be that King Charles could offer up temporary accommodation for the pair, given that he has an empty palace, an entire castle and many more properties available. If of course, he wants to extend an olive branch, this could happen.

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay with Princess Eugenie?

It is possible that pregnant Princess Eugenie stayed with the Sussexes during her recent US trip, so perhaps it could be time for Harry's cousin to repay the favour? However, Eugenie is currently living inside the royal home of Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace which due to its modest size, leaves no room for visitors.

Eugenie's property is too small for visiting guests

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last stay at Frogmore Cottage?

The royal couple were across the pond for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, they stayed at their leased home of Frogmore Cottage. They even hosted their daughter Lilibet's first birthday in the grounds, sharing a photo of the little one sitting on the grass outside.

Prince Harry also stayed at the property when he made the trip over alone for Prince Philip's funeral when his wife was heavily pregnant and remained at home.

