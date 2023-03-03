Piers Morgan voices harsh request for King Charles regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future Do you agree about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future?

Piers Morgan has shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirming that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage - and has made a request to King Charles - but do you agree?

During his opening monologue about the royal couple, Piers continued: "Harry and Meghan think that they can carry on having their royal cake and eating it using those royal titles while abusing the institution that afforded them those titles, and as usual, they’re wrong and King Charles is right to draw the curtain on this ludicrous soap opera."

HELLO! understands that the couple is troubled by the question of how they will ever travel to the UK again with their children given their security concerns. Moving forward, if Harry and Meghan need to visit the UK they will need to request protection - which makes planning much more complicated.

Charles' coronation will take place in May

In a statement, an Archewell spokeswoman told HELLO!: "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." The property is where Prince Harry and Meghan lived when they were in the UK - the couple has used it as their base each time they returned to the country, including for the Queen's state funeral last year.

