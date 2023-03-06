Countess of Wessex's family celebration revealed after ski trip with daughter Sophie has been married to Prince Edward since 1999

The Countess of Wessex has a big cause for celebration this week after her recent family holiday.

Last week, HELLO!'s exclusive photographs showed Sophie, Prince Edward and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, hitting the slopes as they enjoyed a ski break at the Corviglia Ski Club in Switzerland.

As the Wessexes return to their royal duties this week, Edward will also mark his 59th birthday on Friday 10 March.

While Edward and Sophie do not have any planned public engagements on the day, the royals have previously been surprised with cakes on their birthdays.

Last year, the couple headed to Merseyside when Edward turned 58, while his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, paid tribute to her youngest son in a social media tribute.

Edward is expected to attend the Make A Splash gala at The Londoner on Tuesday and the day before his birthday, he will visit Sky Studios at Elstree.

The Wessexes enjoyed a ski break last week

Meanwhile, among Sophie's engagements in her diary this week is The Military Wives Choir Rehearsal at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. The Countess will also plant a tree for The Queen's Green Canopy in her role as patron of Lions Clubs International on Thursday.

The Wessexes, who have been married for 24 years this June, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey.

The couple are parents to Lady Louise, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15.

Lady Louise is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews – where her older cousin, Prince William, met his future wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, James is currently in Year 10 at school.

