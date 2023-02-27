Prince Edward and Countess Sophie share photos from royal tour - fans react The Earl and Countess of Wessex have returned from a five-day visit

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have returned from their week-long royal tour, which saw them visit the Cayman Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas.

While we've been wowed by Sophie's style on her trip, the royal family's Instagram account shared some highlights from the Wessexes' working visit on Monday, and their followers had a lot to say about it.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Countess of Wessex

Loading the player...

Prince Edward and Sophie carried out engagements in relation to their patronages, including The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, 100 Women in Finance and the Commonwealth Games.

"Love this initiative of extending their work and charities to the other realms," one user commented.

"I love seeing information about their trip. Fabulous couple," another agreed, while a third added: "Always lovely to see the work of the Wessexes highlighted. They are truly amazing."

FEATURE: Princess Kate's close friendship with Crown Princess Mary and more European royals

Edward and Sophie shared highlights from their royal visit

At a reception on the Cayman Islands during their visit, Edward delivered a message from his brother, King Charles, which read: "My wife and I recall with great fondness the warmth of our welcome to the Cayman Islands in 2019 and how inspiring it was to see at first-hand the remarkable development of the Territory over the past few decades."

Meanwhile, Sophie joined a panel discussion on empowering women in the workplace and also visited the YMCA Field of Dreams, where she joined children making ice cream and taking part in activities like archery.

Lady Louise and James did not accompany their parents on their trip

The Wessexes were not joined by their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15, on their royal tour.

Lady Louise is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews – where her older cousin, Prince William, met his future wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, James is currently in Year 10 at school.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.