The Queen celebrates Prince Edward's birthday as she makes health recovery

Many happy returns to the Earl of Wessex! The Queen, who has made a full recovery from coronavirus, is celebrating her youngest child Prince Edward's 58th birthday and in honour of the occasion, the royal family's official Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a snap of the father-of-two.

The photo was taken last October and showed Edward beaming as he attended the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty was also in attendance at the engagement in her role as Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, while Edward is Vice Patron.

"Wishing The Earl of Wessex a very Happy Birthday!" the caption on the Prince's birthday post read.

Fans and royal watchers were quick to send their best wishes to Edward, with comments including "Happy Birthday to Prince Edward!!! The Earl and Sophie, Countess of Wessex do Queen and Country proud. Thanks for their stellar work!" and "Happy birthday, Your Royal Highness. I wish you all the best, a great day and an amazing new year."

The royal family usually marks special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries, in private and it's likely Edward's wife Sophie and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, will have something special planned for the Prince.

The photo posted on social media to celebrate Prince Edward's birthday

Edward, who is currently 14th in line to the throne, was born at Buckingham Palace in 1964 and was baptised two months later on 2 May in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. In keeping with tradition, his birth was announced in a royal bulletin placed on an easel outside the palace, as well as in a number of newspapers.

The London Gazette at the time was one such publication. While Edward's name had not yet been revealed, an announcement was printed in honour of his arrival.

It read: "Wednesday, 11 March 1964. Whitehall 10 March 1964. This evening at twenty minutes after eight o'clock Her Majesty THE QUEEN was safely delivered of a Prince at Buckingham Palace. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was present. Her Majesty and the Infant Prince are both well."

