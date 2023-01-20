The Countess of Wessex treated to special birthday gift The Countess of Wessex turned 58 on 20 January

The Countess of Wessex was given an early birthday present on Thursday, as she resumed her royal duties.

Sophie, who turned 58 on Friday, was presented with an iced cake during a visit to Connaught Junior School in Bagshot, Surrey.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Sophie Wessex

Loading the player...

The royal mum-of-two also looked delighted as she received a bunch of bright yellow flowers, and Happy Birthday was sung by the school's pupils.

Sophie, who resides at nearby Bagshot Park, was at the school to open its new dedicated space for science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

To celebrate the school's 60-year anniversary, she also planted a cherry blossom tree and heard about environmental projects that the children are working on.

RELATED: Sophie Wessex: The secret and unique way she honours her royal role

Sophie was given a birthday cake from school pupils

The royal family's social media account shared photos from Sophie's engagements on Thursday, including a visit to the new Heatherwood Hospital.

In the caption, it added: "Thank you to everyone who wished The Countess a happy birthday, ahead of tomorrow!"

The Earl and Countess of Wessex celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the rest of the royal family. They were joined on the walk to church by their teenage children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15.

Lady Louise and Sophie on Christmas Day 2022

Sophie was born on 20 January 1965 to Mary and Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones. Before dating Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Prince Edward, she had a career in public relations

Edward and Sophie tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 June 1999.

The bride wore a long-sleeve wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw and borrowed the 'Anthemion' tiara from the Queen.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise, in 2003, and their son, James, in 2007.

Listen: The Harry and Meghan A Right Royal Podcast special

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.