Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's travel companions on royal tour revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have begun an official overseas trip, landing in the Cayman Islands on Monday.

In photographs shared by the Governor of Cayman Islands, Martyn Roper, on Twitter, Sophie opted for a stunning blue ME+EM midi dress for her arrival, with tan accessories.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Countess of Wessex

Loading the player...

The Wessexes have been joined by two companions on their trip, but it's not their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15.

According to the Court Circular, Captain Andrew Aspden RN and Mrs Angus (Anabelle) Galletley are in attendance on Edward and Sophie's working visit.

Captain Andrew Aspden RN is the couple's Private Secretary, while Anabelle is their Assistant Private Secretary.

NEWS: Princess Kate makes surprising admission as she meets 109-year-old fan!

Delighted to welcome TRHs The Earl & Countess of Wessex to Cayman. An opportunity to cement strong links with Royal Family and UK, and showcase what our Islands have to offer. #RoyalFamily #Royal #Cayman #CaymanIslands #EarlAndCountessofWessex pic.twitter.com/jxQiKCjK0e — Martyn Roper (@martynroper) February 21, 2023

Sophie arrived in a blue ME+EM dress

Lady Louise is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews – where her older cousin, Prince William, met his future wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, James is currently in Year 10 at school.

The Wessexes had a break from their royal engagements last week during the February half-term, and in the past the family-of-four have enjoyed ski breaks in the Swiss resort of St Moritz.

Edward and Sophie, who have been married for 24 years this June, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey.

Earlier this month, Sophie visited the Royal College of Surgeons of England in her role as patron of the Scar Free Foundation and to mark United Nations International Women and Girls in Science Day.

She also donned a camouflage jacket as she attended the Countess of Wessex Cup at Gibraltar Barracks in Minley.

Meanwhile, Edward watched a performance of Much Ado About Nothing at the Duke of York's Theatre in his role as patron of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

LISTEN: Former press secretary reveals shocking circumstances of Lady Louise's birth

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.