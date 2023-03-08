HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast finds out what the Prince and Princess of Wales are REALLY like Listen to the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast below

Welcome back to the Right Royal Podcast! Our new episode, which you can listen to here, is about one of the most popular royal couples, Prince William and Princess Kate. They're beloved by the nation - but how do William and Kate act when the cameras are not rolling? Are they a fun couple? Are they just as dedicated behind the scenes? We answer these questions - and more - in this week's episode.

It's been a turbulent time for the royal duo, whose lives completely changed six months ago when the Queen passed away.

Not only did William and Kate inherit new titles and roles, but it all also came at a time when their family of five was adapting to a new life in Windsor.

LISTEN: This week's guests reveal how William and Kate really are behind the scenes

In the latest episode, we are joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who has travelled the world alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, and reported first-hand on their most exciting milestones, such as their Westminster Abbey wedding and the birth of their three children.

We are also joined by royal author Robert Jobson, who has written many books about the couple and has been reporting on the royal family since 1990.

Our third guest, Mick Clarke, CEO of The Passage, of which William is a patron, who has known the Prince for over a decade, explains why the royal has left a big impression on him over the years.

Prince William alongside Mick Clarke during a visit to The Passage in 2018

Finally, we chat to the CEO of Baby Basics, Cat Ross, who reveals how Kate reached out to her after hearing about all the wonderful work she does whilst taking her kids to a baby group in Sandringham.

Cat, far right, looking at Kate as she talks during a visit to Baby Basics in 2020

Don't miss the insider stories and anecdotes from our expert guests - listen now...

