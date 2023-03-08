Why today is particularly significant for Lilibet's Princess title update Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children together

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the Sussexes referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, as a "Princess" for the first time since King Charles ascended the throne.

The surprise announcement is particularly significant considering that it falls on none other than International Women's Day. While Meghan and Harry are yet to release an official comment, here at HELLO!, we can't help but notice their subtle nod to the global event which celebrates gender equality, women's rights and female empowerment.

The revelation came to light in a new update regarding Lilibet's Christening. Sharing the news, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It's thought the ceremony was small and intimate and took place at Harry and Meghan's Montecito home in California.

Meghan welcomed Lilibet in 2021

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use their children's titles in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

The couple are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

Following the late Queen's heartbreaking death on 8 September, and Charles' subsequent ascension to the throne, both Archie, three, and Lilibet Diana, one, were officially given the right to be titled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 meant that Archie and Lilibet, as the children of a son of a sovereign, were automatically made prince and princess, along with the HRH style.

Prince Harry and Meghan have only just unveiled Archie and Lilibet's new royal monikers - six months after Charles ascended to the throne.

Buckingham Palace said the royal website "will now be updated in due course" to reflect their new titles.

