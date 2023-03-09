What happened to Joanna Simpson? The tragic case that inspired Queen Consort Camilla's work The mum-of-two was sadly killed in 2010

The tragic murder of Joanna Simpson has become a major point of discussion this week as it's been revealed that her killer – ex-husband Robert Brown – is due to be released from prison in November, after only serving half of his sentence. A shocking case that has affected many, Joanna's story has been described as a "turning point" for Queen Consort Camilla, who revealed that it has inspired her charity work with domestic abuse survivors. Keep reading to learn more about the heartbreaking case.

What happened to Joanna Simpson?

On Halloween in 2010, Joanna Simpson was beaten to death by her estranged husband, Robert Brown. Prior to her death, the mum-of-two had filed for divorce after enduring years of abuse. Tragically, Joanna and Robert's two children had been in a nearby room at the time of the murder. Following the brutal attack, Robert then buried Joanna in a grave that he had previously dug in Windsor Great Park.

Joanna's mother Diana Parkes is due to call on Dominic Raab to block the release of Robert Brown

While the attack was premeditated, Robert was later acquitted of murder by reason of diminished responsibility as he stated that he had been suffering from "severe stress" and "abnormality of mental function" at the time. Instead, he was given a 26-year sentence for manslaughter, but after serving just 13 years in prison, it was announced this week that the 59-year-old is due for automatic release in November.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel royal outing

READ: Queen Camilla: New heartbreak for King Charles's wife after tragic death

Responding to the news, Joanna's mother Diana Parks made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday as she campaigned to block his release. She is due to meet with Dominic Raab where she will call on the justice secretary to intervene.

A case that continues to impact many, after Queen Consort Camilla learned what had happened she became determined to work alongside domestic abuse survivors. "I'm going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I'm not going to give up mid-channel," she said.

After meeting Joanna's mum Diana in 2016, a tearful Camilla pledged to help

"I'm just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana. I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime."

It was in 2016 that the royal met with Joanna's mother, Diana Parkes, for a face-to-face meeting, telling her: "I think it's awful what has happened to you. I don't know what I'm going to do, but I'm going to do something."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.