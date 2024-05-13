Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury curtsies to Queen Camilla at Badminton Horse Trials
Rose Hanbury curtsies to Queen Camilla at Badminton Horse Trials

The Cholmondeleys are friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales

HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, was among the guests to join the royals on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

The British peeress, 40, wearing a cyan blue trouser suit and pale blue shirt, was pictured curtseying to Queen Camilla as the pair chatted alongside beauty entrepreneur, Charlotte Tilbury.

Rose, who is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, was seen watching the action from the stands at the equestrian event along with Zara Tindall's brother, Peter Phillips and his daughter, Savannah and Isla.

The Cholmondeleys are friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales and reside at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, close to Prince William and Kate's country home, Anmer Hall.

Queen Camilla (R) speaks to Rose Cholmondeley (L) and Charlotte Tilbury (C) as she attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 202
Queen Camilla chatting with Rose Cholmondeley (L) and Charlotte Tilbury

Rose and David, who married in June 2009, have twin sons, Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage and Lord Oliver, both 14, and eight-year-old daughter Lady Iris.

The family has a long association with the British royal family – Rose's maternal grandmother Lady Elizabeth Lambart was one of the bridesmaids at the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947.

Queen Camilla (R) speaks to Rose Cholmondeley (L) and Charlotte Tilbury (C) as she attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 202
Rose greeted the Queen with a curtsey

In his teenage years, David was appointed Page of Honour to the late Queen and later acted as Lord Great Chamberlain of the UK from 1990 to 2022.

Kate Middleton walking with friend Rose Hanbury
Kate and Rose at the gala dinner at Houghton Hall in 2016

In 2016, William and Kate attended a charity ball at Houghton Hall in aid of the Princess's patronage, East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), and Rose and David have joined the royals at church on New Year's Day in previous years.

Prince George and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley in red robes
Lord Oliver Cholmondeley standing next to Prince George at the coronation

The couple's son, Lord Oliver, was also chosen as a page of honour at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May 2023.

Inside Houghton Hall

The historic Grade I listed residence was built in 1722 for Britain's first Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole.

Surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland, it is home to an impressive collection of art and furniture, with a number of contemporary outdoor sculptures commissioned by the Marquess in recent years.

Houghton Hall in Norfolk
Rose and David's home, Houghton Hall, in Norfolk

Houghton Hall is open to visitors from April to October every year, with the Houghton Festival set to take place in August again this summer. Princess Kate was spotted among the revellers last year!

The estate has also played host to the Houghton International Horse Trials in previous years, with William and Kate taking George and Charlotte along to enjoy the festivities.

