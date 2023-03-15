Princess Kate's cheeky fight with Prince William revealed by royal photographer - exclusive The couple were snapped in the French Alps in 2016

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their competitiveness as well as their incredible sense of humour. And someone who knows all about this dynamic of their relationship is former PA royal photographer, John Stillwell. In A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode, titled William and Kate: The future of the monarchy, John reveals the most incredible, never-before-heard anecdote about the pair that will leave you in hysterics.

Before Kate took photography up as a hobby, she and her husband William enlisted the help of royal photographers to capture special family moments.

Back in 2016, John flew to the French Alps in his official capacity as a PA royal photographer to capture William and Kate during a short private break with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It was one of the hundreds of special assignments taken on by John, who has witnessed many of the royal family's most iconic moments. Find out more about his incredible job in our first episode, which you can listen to here.

Prince William and Kate's children were never meant to pose alongside their children

On the day of the shoot in the French Alps, however, the session was almost cancelled due to the weather. John's quick thinking saved the day though, and it all went well in the end – and it even included George and Charlotte, who were not meant to be in it in the first place.

John, who photographed the royals for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2019, also detailed the incredible snowball fight that took place, thanks to a very cheeky Kate.

John encouraged Kate to be cheeky during the shoot

Also in the episode, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths talk to HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash as well as royal author Robert Jobson, who has written many books about the couple and has been reporting on the royal family since 1990.

Mick Clarke, CEO of The Passage, of which William is a patron, who has known the Prince for over a decade, and CEO of Baby Basics, Cat Ross, also feature.

