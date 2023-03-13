Why Princess Kate missed Commonwealth Day reception after royal reunion The Princess of Wales did not join her husband, Prince William

After reuniting at the Commonwealth Day service, the royals continued the celebrations at a Buckingham Palace reception. But there was one person missing – the Princess of Wales.

In the original press release from the palace, Kate was included among the senior royals due to attend, but HELLO! understands that this was an administrative error and the Princess had never been due to attend.

Earlier in the day, Kate joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, for the Westminster Abbey service, where she wowed in a two-piece peplum-style ensemble by Erdem. Take a look at the couple's arrival in the clip below...

The King and Queen Consort hosted the Commonwealth Secretary-General, High Commissioners, Foreign Affair Ministers and other members of the Commonwealth community at the palace for the annual reception.

Charles and Camilla were also joined by Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

William and Kate at the Commonwealth Day service

Ahead of the reception, the King signed the Commonwealth Charter, a single document outlining the sixteen core values of the association, which the leaders of the Commonwealth have committed to upholding. The charter was signed by Queen Elizabeth II at Marlborough House on Commonwealth Day in 2013.

Earlier in the day, Charles delivered his Commonwealth Day address in person from the Abbey's great pulpit in a move that was a departure from previous messages from the Queen, who sometimes pre-recorded her speech.

He issued a rallying call to the family of nations urging them to "strive together” to achieve a “global common good".

Charles highlighted the institution's "indispensable role in the most pressing issues of our time" and paid tribute to his "beloved mother", describing how Commonwealth Day was a moment of pride for the late Queen Elizabeth who "dedicated her long and remarkable life" in service to the "Commonwealth family".

