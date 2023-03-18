King Charles faces a difficult milestone this weekend The King delivered a speech at the Commonwealth Day service last Monday

The King has passed many royal firsts since his reign began last September, but this weekend he will face a difficult milestone as he marks his first Mother's Day without Queen Elizabeth II.

No doubt his "beloved mother" will be on his mind on Sunday, after paying tribute to the late monarch during his Commonwealth Day service speech on Monday. Take a look back at some of Charles and the late Queen's touching moments together...

WATCH: King Charles III & Queen Elizabeth II: Family memories

In his speech at Westminster Abbey, Charles described how Commonwealth Day was a moment of pride for the late Queen Elizabeth II who "dedicated her long and remarkable life" in service to the "Commonwealth family".

Last year, the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a touching Mothers Day tribute on their Clarence House social media accounts.

"On Mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today," the Twitter post read.

#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/6yZZx4Sa2Q — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 27, 2022

Charles's tribute to the Queen on Mother's Day 2022

The images showed Charles with the Queen as they planted a tree together in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The future King donned a camel coat while the Queen wrapped up in a bottle green overcoat and wore one of her signature printed scarves.

Charles became heir apparent at the age of four

The second photo showed Camilla with her late mother, Rosalind Shand, who died at the age of 72 in 1994.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was mother to Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September 2022.

Charles's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May and celebrations will continue over the Bank Holiday weekend with the Big Lunch, a concert at Windsor Castle and the Big Help Out.

