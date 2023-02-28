Princess Kate reveals the secret talent she shares with daughter Charlotte The Prince and Princess of Wales visited south Wales on Tuesday

The Princess of Wales revealed the hidden talent she shares with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, although she admitted she has to "keep practising now".

Kate, 41, shared the revelation during her and Prince William's visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, as she met children from Tywyn Primary School taking gymnastics lessons. See the royal's sweet interaction in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals secret talent she shares with Princess Charlotte

Loading the player...

Speaking to the youngsters, the Princess could be heard asking them: "Can you do the splits?"

Kate then revealed: "I was able to do it when I was little, but I’ll have to keep practising now."

As Grace Evans, six, gave the couple a demonstration of the splits, Kate told her: "My little girl [Charlotte] likes to do that too."

Charlotte was enthralled by the gymnastics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, seven, revealed her passion for gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games during a joint outing with her parents last August.

During the visit, the young royal gave an insight into her favourite hobbies, with Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid, revealing: "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics."

"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like'," he added.

Kate and William took part in a spin class challenge

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are renowned for their love of sport, showed off their competitive side once again as they took part in a spin class challenge at the leisure centre.

And despite wearing a midi skirt and heels, it was Kate who was victorious during the 45-second race and was handed a gold cup for her effort.

William and Kate made the trip to south Wales to help champion mental health initiatives and meet with local communities.

Before their final stop of the day, the Prince was announced as the new patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

It is the first Welsh patronage to be announced for William since he was given the title the Prince of Wales by the King.

