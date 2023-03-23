Why King Charles is being very strict with the coronation guest list – exclusive Listen to the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast below

The invitations to King Charles' coronation were sent over a week ago, including one to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are still undecided on whether or not to attend.

The Monarch will be surrounded by thousands of guests as he is officially crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

Compared to his late mother's coronation guest list, however, Charles' will be significantly smaller. Queen Elizabeth was crowned in front of a crowd of 8,251, but the King has cut the invite list and is only thought to be inviting between 2,000-3,000 guests.

Why is the monarch being so strict with the guest list? Majesty magazine editor, Joe Little, explains all to hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast. He also tells why in this day and age, it would be impossible to have so many guests inside Westminster Abbey.

Also in this week's episode, HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, explains what to expect during Charles' big moment and shares her predictions for the spectacular day, which happens to fall on Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Episode 7, titled 'Coronation Countdown: What To Expect', also features award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown OBE, who had the incredible honour of performing in front of the royal family at last week's Commonwealth Service, held at Westminster Abbey, and a day later spent some time with King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Find out exactly what he told her after meeting her twice in one week.

The Queen invited over 8,000 guests to her Coronation back in 1953

And lastly, New York Times bestselling author and royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes joins the team to talk about all things… you guessed it, fashion. Will the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex wear tiaras? Which designer will Kate opt for? And what colour will she choose for the big day?

