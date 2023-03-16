Will Camilla be crowned Queen at the coronation? King Charles ascended to the throne on 8 September

On the 6 May, King Charles will be crowned in a spectacular coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey. The occasion will nonetheless be a family affair, with Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, being crowned alongside him in a joint coronation.

Upon Charles' ascension to the throne, the palace updated their website to read: "Unless decided otherwise, a queen consort is crowned with the king, in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new sovereign is a queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony."

Will Camilla's title change?

And once Camilla is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, it's highly likely that the royal will be thereafter styled as Queen Camilla, with 'Consort' dropped entirely from her title.

The late Queen Elizabeth II expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as Consort before her death on 8 September.

The royal will be crowned alongside Charles

In a message shared to mark her 70-year reign, Her Majesty said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service".

On their big day, Charles and Camilla's families will be out in full force to support the royal couple. We can expect to see the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in addition to Camilla's two children: Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Charles and Camilla wed in 2005

For the historic occasion, it has been reported that Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren will play a very special role in the proceedings. Although we don't know exactly how Camilla's loved ones will participate, there are reports that they may be asked to carry the Coronation "canopy" under which their grandmother will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

And as for her crown, the royal is set to make history. In the interests of sustainability, Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned with an existing crown – Queen Mary's Crown.

Whilst the concept doesn't appear overly novel, it will be the first time since the 18th Century that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Consort.

