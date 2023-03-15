King Charles' loving ways of putting family first at the coronation Everyone from Prince William to Camilla's grandchildren will be involved on the day

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned in a joint ceremony on May 6. While the three-day spectacle will in many ways be very different to his beloved mother's 1953 coronation, His Majesty's big day, much like the late Queen's, will focus on family.

If we cast our minds back to big royal events such as Trooping the Colour, royal weddings and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the royal family and their growing brood have always stepped out in full force.

Who remembers little Louis stealing the limelight at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade? Or the time a young Prince Charles became the first child to witness his mother's June coronation? How about the sweet moment Pippa Middleton carried her sister's enchanting bridal train at the Prince and Princess of Wales's 2011 wedding?

As the royal family prepare to put their best foot forward, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into some of the touching ways King Charles plans to put his family first on 6 May.

Prince William's crucial role

Charles' modernised coronation is expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

Prince William will have a crucial role

In a bid to embrace the modern era, King Charles has subsequently scrapped a number of historic traditions and ancient rituals. One such tradition involves the participation of royal dukes.

Traditionally, royal dukes would have paid homage to the monarch and pledged themselves as liege men of life and limb to the sovereign.

Charles has scrapped the act of the royal dukes kneeling to "pay homage" before touching the crown and kissing the monarch's right cheek, with only his eldest son William being the one to perform the tradition, according to The Sunday Times.

Prince Harry is yet to confirm his attendance

We can expect him to say: "I, William, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you, to live and die against all manner of folks. So help me God."

Queen Camilla's grandchildren

Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband in a majestic joint coronation. Camilla's family will moreover be heavily involved in the day's proceedings.

Queen Consort Camilla with Tom and Laura

The Queen-to-be is a doting mother to Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes – both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Beyond this, the 75-year-old is a busy grandmother of five.

Her son, Tom, is a proud father to Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura, has Eliza, 15, and twins, Louis and Gus, 13.

Charles and Camilla wed in 2005

In an effort to reflect modern Britain, Camilla's five grandchildren are reportedly set to play a big part in the ceremony.

Although we don't know how Camilla's loved ones will participate, there are reports that they may be asked to carry the Coronation “canopy” under which their grandmother will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A special role for Prince George?

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be present at His Majesty's coronation alongside their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As the eldest child, Prince George, nine, is expected to take part in the Westminster Abbey service.

Prince George with his mother Princess Kate

The Sunday Times reported the youngster will have a "significant" role in the coronation of his grandfather.

If Prince George does end up with a starring role, it will be the first time a royal child has formally taken part in any coronation proceedings.

The young royals at Trooping the Colour

Historically, royal children have watched on from the sidelines. Back in 1953, Charles was only four years old when he donned his Sunday best for his mother's big day. His tender age became particularly apparent when he made a very cheeky attempt to swipe his mother's gleaming crown.

Speaking on a podcast in October 2020, Princess Margaret's former lady-in-waiting, Lady Anne Glenconner, said: "Prince Charles got his paws on it, however old he was, when we got back to Buckingham Palace.

A young Prince Charles attended his mother's coronation

"Because [the Queen] took it off, put it on a table, and Prince Charles made a beeline for it. And we thought he was going to drop it. We thought, 'Oh my goodness, that would be a bad omen'. But luckily, I think my mother, as a lady-in-waiting, seized it from him and took it away."

And in 1937 our late Queen Elizabeth II watched on proudly at her father King George VI's majestic coronation. The 11-year-old documented the grand occasion in a children's exercise book which has now been preserved in the Royal Archies.

King George VI ascended the throne upon his brother's abdication

Her report read: "Then came Papa looking very beautiful in a crimson robe and the Cap of State. I thought it all very, very wonderful and I expect the Abbey did, too… The arches and beams at the top were covered with a sort of haze of wonder as Papa was crowned, at least I thought so."

As for the subsequent celebrations, a young Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret fondly recalled the edible treats on offer. Following the three-hour long service, the late monarch described how the sibling duo tucked into "sandwiches, stuffed rolls, orangeade, and lemonade."

A subtle nod to his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II

His Majesty will likely pay tribute to his beloved mother in a number of special ways. In an effort to incorporate one particularly poignant element, King Charles recently revealed that the recipe for his chrism oil is based on the same coronation oil used at his mother Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation.

The late Queen passed away on 8 September

The oil – which has been consecrated in Jerusalem – is moreover imbued with symbolism thanks to the very olives used in its creation.

The olives at the heart of the infused oil have been harvested from the Mount of Olives at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension.

Charles succeeded his mother

Poignantly, the Monastery of Mary Magdalene is the burial place of King Charles' paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece.

King Charles' olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Despite their ongoing strained relationship, King Charles demonstrated that family always comes first when it comes to his coronation guestlist.

Although Prince Harry ruffled a few feathers with his eye-opening Netflix docuseries and bombshell memoir, Spare, Charles put their reported differences aside by inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his May coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," they added.

