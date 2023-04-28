Did Meghan Markle drop a hint about her big Hollywood move?

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with talent agency, WME

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major Hollywood talent agency, it was confirmed on Thursday. But did Meghan drop a hint about her news during a date night with Prince Harry earlier this week?

The former Suits star will be represented by super agent Ari Emanuel of WME. Various departments within the agency, including film and television production and brand partnerships, will head up the mom-of-two's business and creative ventures.

For the Sussexes' outing at the Lakers game on Monday night, Meghan donned a salmon pink co-ord from LA-based brand, STAUD, which just so happens to have been founded by Ari's wife, fashion designer, Sarah Staudinger.

© Getty Meghan wore a pink co-ord from STAUD

© Getty Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel

Sarah, who married Ari in Saint-Tropez last year, launched the label in 2015 and it has become a favourite with A-listers, including Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Sophie Turner.

© Getty Meghan and Harry enjoyed a fun date night

The basketball game has been one of Meghan's few public outings of the year so far, with the Duchess keeping a low profile in Montecito in recent months.

The Sussexes were in high spirits at the basketball game and were caught on the jumbotron sharing sweet exchanges and laughing. Take a look in the clip below…

Harry will attend King Charles's coronation on 6 May without wife Meghan, who will remain in California with the couple's young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke is likely to return home shortly after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London as 6 May also marks the day of Archie's fourth birthday.

