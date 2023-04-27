Meghan Markle recreates throwback look - and she hasn't aged a day!

The Duchess of Sussex recreated a look from 2013, and fans can't believe how similar she looks a decade later

Meghan Markle delighted fans earlier this week when she swapped her trademark tumbling waved hair for a sleek, straight look.

When she wears her hair straight, you can see that the Duchess of Sussex's mane is cut into flattering, face-framing layers – and one fan noted that the poker-straight 'do is remarkably similar to a style that Meghan rocked in 2013.

In fact, very little about Meghan has changed in the last decade, proving her intense wellness routine is working!

Fans were amazed by Meghan's unchanging appearance, writing: "She's beautiful inside and out. She doesn't age! She radiates joy and happiness."

Another added: "Going from a successful young lady to a beautiful bride, and now a radiant mother looks awesome on the Duchess of Sussex."

The only real difference between 2013 and 2023 is that Meghan has lightened her hair a little – perhaps a result of living in Montecito, where the California sun will naturally lighten her locks.

While she is famed for her glossy dark hair, Meghan has been known to dabble with hair dye, surprising fans in May 2012, when she was seen rocking a full head of radiant copper hair.

The former actress was also a fan of highlights in the early days of her career. Photos from 2011 show Meghan's brunette tresses were lightened with strands of golden and brown streaks.

We can't wait to see which hairstyle Meghan tries next!

