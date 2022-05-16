Why Tom Cruise is eager to take after Prince Philip The pair shared a love of flying

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise confessed he wants to take after Prince Philip in a remarkable statement made on Sunday night as the star took part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Talking backstage to presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham, the 59-year-old told the hosts he wants to land a helicopter on a London landmark and shared a fabulous anecdote about the late Duke of Edinburgh after meeting him at a charity event.

The Mission Impossible actor said: "He was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during (the Queen’s) coronation.

"Fantastic story. I was this close to going, ‘I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need a helicopter, I think I could put it right there.'

Tom didn't mind stopping for selfies at the exciting occasion

"Since I was four years old I wanted to make movies and fly aeroplanes.”

Later in the celebrations, Phillip told Tom: "I hope that we planted a little seed and at some stage, you get to land a helicopter in Buckingham Palace."

“Let me do it in Trafalgar Square,” the actor replied.

The Queen was all smiles as she watched

Whilst talking to the presenters, the Top Gun star also revealed his staunch admiration for Her Majesty.

He said: "[The Queen] is a woman I greatly admire.

"I think she’s someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she’s accomplished has been historic.

"The world knows her dignity and devotion and kindness, that’s what I’ve always felt about her.

“(She is) someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

Sophie Wessex was one of the royals in attendance

At the celebrations, the father-of-three introduced The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, which he described as: "One of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays.

"It takes huge courage and discipline to do what they do," he added.

Tom joined an epic line-up of stars who all came out to celebrate the Queen's spectacular 70-year-reign, including Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, Gregory Porter, Martin Clunes, Keala Settle, Alan Titchmarsh and Katherine Jenkins.

