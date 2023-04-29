Prince Harry’s incredible gesture to James Corden revealed

Prince Harry's life has changed drastically since departing the Royal Family, including an influx of celebrity friends now he's living in Montecito, and during the week he made a low-key show of support for his mate James Corden.

The Gavin & Stacey star has become popular over in the United States as the host of The Late Late Show, but his final episode aired on Thursday. Guests included Adele, Tom Cruise, Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, and the Duke of Sussex made a low-key appearance off-screen. HELLO! can confirm that the royal went to the final taping of the show to show support for James as time on the show came to an end.

Harry spoke with members of the crew and James' family, even going into the audience to greet his mum and dad personally.

The Duke clearly enjoyed supporting his friend and he was even spotted singing along to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" during one of the advertisement breaks.

The royal had previously made an appearance on the show, back in 2021, appearing in a segment titled: "Spending the Afternoon with Prince Harry." During the skit, Harry opened up about his decision to walk away from the Royal Family with Meghan Markle, as well as sharing insights into their home life and that Archie's first word was "crocodile".

Harry may have also sent a text message to James in support of his decision to leave, as during an interview with The Sun, the 44-year-old got a text message from 'Harry New' and immediately joked: "Oh God, wouldn't you just love to see these."

James became emotional during his final show, especially when close friend Adele revealed that her song, "I Drink Wine", was written after the host had opened up to her about his struggles about being on social media.

She revealed: "This song is very special to both of us. We don't have to talk a lot about it, but the first verse of this which I think is some of my best writing if I do say so myself, was inspired by a conversation that you and I had had… we were on our way home [from a vacation] and my mood had changed, it was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult.

"You and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me. You used to do it with humour as well… you were always an adult to me. You'd always give me advice."

Adele added that during the journey home James seemed down, she revealed they had a conversation where he admitted to feeling low, continuing: "It was work stuff, and the internet. It got me thinking, I felt so unsafe, with you feeling so unsafe, because you've always been - since I was 21 - you've always been like that. I went into the studio later and I wrote this. And you said, 'That's exactly how I was feeling.'"

