Prince Harry and James Corden spotted filming together on a double-decker bus in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and James Corden have something interesting in the works!

The British royal and The Late Late Show host were photographed filming on a double-decker bus in Los Angeles over the weekend, leaving fans excited about what they might be up to.

The Duke of Sussex and late-night television host were seen sitting on the upper level of an open-air double-decker bus on a beautiful sunny day in the City of Angels. They were joined by a camera crew as well as a police escort, according to TMZ. The bus left the CBS lot, where The Late Late Show is filmed, around midday.

It has yet to be revealed whether Harry and James were filming something for The Late Late Show or for a project related to Harry and Duchess Meghan's Netflix deal. It was confirmed in September the couple signed a deal with the streaming giant. As part of it, they will produce a mix of content including documentary films and series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming, according to The New York Times.

Some reports indicate James and Harry recorded a special segment of The Late Late Show's beloved "Carpool Karaoke" that was reworked for COVID-19 safety. The recurring sketch typically sees James and a celebrity sing popular songs as they drive around Los Angeles. Past guests include Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Adele and Lady Gaga.

Harry and the fellow Brit go way back. James and his wife, Julia Carey, were a few of the celebrities who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials at Windsor Castle back in 2018. It is even said James wore a Henry VIII costume to the couple's wedding reception to entertain guests!

After James and Harry were spotted filming, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance of 2021. They surprised a group of teenagers by virtually dropping in on a free online poetry class run by Get Lit – Words Ignite! in honour of Black History Month. During the virtual class, the Duchess of Sussex shared some of her favourite poems.