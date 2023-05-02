Princess Charlotte: How young royal is spending her 8th birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter is 8!

It’s a special day for Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her eighth birthday.

Charlotte – the Prince and Princess of Wales’s only daughter – was born at 8.34am on 2nd May 2015 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Two days later, her proud parents announced her name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

So how will Charlotte be spending her eighth birthday – which falls just four days before her grandfather King Charles’s coronation?

Charlotte is most likely to be spending the day at school, as usual.

Princess Charlotte with her brothers

The Princess attends Lambrook alongside her brothers, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

The siblings started at the school in September 2022 after relocating from Thomas’s Battersea and have settled in well with their new class mates. See them arrive for their very first day at Lambrook here...

While William and Kate will no doubt make Charlotte’s birthday one to remember, they are also likely keen to keep her routine – even more so since there will be intense media focus on their children on Saturday.

No doubt Kate made a special birthday cake for Charlotte – something of a tradition in their family home – and the Princess may well have a small party with her school friends.

Charlotte no doubt had a homemade birthday cake

Charlotte and her siblings will all have roles at their grandfather’s coronation on Saturday.

It’s thought that the Princess and her younger brother Louis will take part in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Prince George has been given the honour of acting as one of Charles’s pages, and, according to the Times, Charlotte and Louis will accompany George and the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave Westminster Abbey after the service.

The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.

The young royals are also likely to appear on the balcony of Palace alongside the King and Queen and their parents, for a traditional appearance to greet the British public.