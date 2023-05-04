Princess Kate issues warning to royal fans ahead of Coronation

The Coronation will take place on Saturday, but the weather is not looking good

The Coronation of King Charles III is nearly upon us and ahead of the historic event, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Soho, where they met with crowds of royal fans.

As she spoke to members of the public, Kate confessed that she was feeling "slightly nervous" ahead of the big day and one thing that could be playing a part in that is the expected weather. Forecasts are not looking sunny with rain predicted to fall on the crowds who line the streets of London to get a glimpse of the newly crowned King and Queen, and the royal mum-of-three made sure to give a caution to those intending to attend.

Speaking to one fan, she said: "I was just saying, make sure you find an umbrella because it might rain over the weekend." She then jokingly added: "Only in the best of British way."

Kate also spoke of her happiness at how the nation was preparing for the historic event with the "bunting" starting to go up.

The Royal Family have been busy preparing for the Coronation over the past few days, with members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children seen attending a rehearsal on Wednesday.

© Chris Jackson Kate spoke to assembled crowds

When asked if the young royals enjoyed their practice run of the big day, William revealed: "Yes they did, we've got a few more practices going on keeping us busy!"

He also shared his own excitement for the historical day, explaining: "[I'm] very excited it will be a busy weekend!"

The royal couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to travel to the pub, alighting at Tottenham Court Road. On the journey, Kate echoed her husband's sentiments whilst chatting to TFL workers ahead of the busy coronation weekend.

© James Whatling The Royal Family have been rehearsing for the Coronation

She said: "Yes, it's going to be a busy time. We're getting there. I still feel like we're trying to get ducks in a row."

Yesterday's rehearsal saw the royal pair step out with their three little ones at Westminster Abbey ahead of the big day on Saturday. They were joined by the King, the Queen Consort and her grandsons, and the Princess Royal.

Prince George and Camilla's grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles, have starring roles as the King and Queen Consort's pages of honour. William and Kate are also expected to be among the royals to attend a glittering Buckingham Palace reception with members of foreign royal families on Friday evening.

