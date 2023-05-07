Prince William pays tribute to "Pa" King Charles and late Queen in emotional speech at coronation concert

The Prince of Wales looked emotional as he read out a speech to his beloved "Pa", King Charles and paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he took to the stage at the star-studded Windsor Castle concert on Sunday night. The moving moment came one day after his and Queen Camilla's historic coronation took place at Westminster Abbey.

William opened with a joke, saying: A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening. I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."

Speaking about the late Queen, he continued: "As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

William paid tribute to his father's work throughout his tenure as the Prince of Wales, saying: "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service.

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

He continued: "Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions. And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported."

William finished his touching speech with: "Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all.

"Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!"

The heartwarming moment came after Prince William played an important role at the coronation where he pledged his allegiance to the new King. During the ceremony, he recited: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Charles appeared emotional during the touching moment, and he shared some sweet words with William, the heir to the throne. He said: "Thank you, William," after his son pledged his allegiance. Prince William then placed his hand on the crown and bent down to give his father a kiss on the cheek.

In a break with tradition, the Prince of Wales was the only blood prince to pay homage during the service, with his brother, Prince Harry sitting in the third row to witness the historical moment.

During the concert, the King and Queen were joined by other members of the royal family as well as around 20,000 members of the public at the Coronation Concert to continue the celebrations after their crowning on Saturday.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, saw performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger. Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang are also on the bill.

Earlier on, Charles and Camilla had hosted an early family supper at Windsor Castle before hosting a private larger-scale reception for VIP guests ahead of the concert. In the afternoon, the Palace tweeted footage of William walking up to a microphone during behind-the-scenes preparations for his speech. A voice could be heard saying: "OK, Prince of Wales. It's time for your rehearsal" before William walked towards the microphone.

But the celebrations are far from over as on Monday, there will be a push across the nation to join volunteering projects. Buckingham Palace said the Big Help Out on Monday will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation".

