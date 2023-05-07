Princess Charlotte's sweetest big sister moments you may have missed from coronation ceremony

Princess Charlotte captured the heart of royal fans worldwide on Saturday as she made a glittering appearance alongside her mother, the Princess of Wales. But while her mere appearance delighted fans, it was the young royal's sweet big sister moments that really melted hearts.

For the special occasion, Charlotte looked every inch her mother's mini-me wearing a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer.

WATCH: Kate and Charlotte share sweet smile in lovely coronation moment

To complete the look, the third in line to the throne donned a spellbinding Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted in silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work.

But majestic outfit aside, Princess Charlotte looked every inch the doting sister as she entered Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III with her younger brother, Prince Louis.

© Getty Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte travelled by carriage

On her grandfather's big day, eight-year-old Charlotte behaved impeccably, showcasing her impressive leadership skills in the spotlight.

Keep scrolling to discover Princess Charlotte's sweetest big sister moments with her five-year-old brother Louis…

Arriving at Westminster Abbey

© Getty Princess Charlotte protectively held her brother's hand

Princess Charlotte protectively held Prince Louis' hand as the sibling duo made their way into Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's spectacular coronation ceremony.

During the ceremony

© Getty Prince Louis looked adorable

Ever the doting sister, Princess Charlotte sweetly spoke to her younger brother ahead of the service. At one point, the young Princess could be seen listening intently as Prince Louis inquisitively pointed at something from his front row seat.

A moment with Charlotte and Princess Kate

© Getty Princess Kate looked after Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte and her mother Princess Kate kept a watchful eye on Prince Louis during the coronation ceremony. In the photo below, the mother-daughter duo can be seen comforting the bashful royal tot in a calming manner.

Waving on the royal balcony

© Getty The royal family enjoying a sweet moment on the balcony

During their big balcony moment, Princess Charlotte enjoyed a giggle with her brother as they waved to the throngs of royal well-wishers lining the Mall. The youngster sweetly flashed a warm smile as she observed her brother making a series of cheeky faces.

Leaving the ceremony

© REX Princess Charlotte led the way

Following the end of the service, Princess Charlotte led her brother out of Westminster Abbey with a guiding hand. The siblings looked so grown up as they followed in the footsteps of their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

