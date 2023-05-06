Prince Louis is just like his dad Prince William as he is caught in VERY cheeky moment at the coronation

Prince Louis was the double of his dad Prince William as he made a cheeky appearance at his grandfather King Charles' coronation this weekend. The playful young royal, five, made some hilarious expressions during the occasion which was broadcast on TV.

© Getty Cheeky Prince Louis pointing during the service

Dressed for the occasion, Prince Louis looked regal in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner. His leg garment was black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Prince Louis was the youngest guest at the ceremony

While he very much looked the part, his cheekiest moments were caught on camera, including when Prince Louis let out a sneaky yawn while watching the ceremony play out in front of him. There was also a moment where he was seen not paying attention and looking up towards the ceiling, oops! Also, he was quick to point out things of interest to his sister Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Three-year-old Prince William yawned when he was at Sarah Ferguson's wedding

But it seems it runs in the family as royal fans remembered back to when three-year-old Prince William displayed his own cheeky antics at Sarah Ferguson's wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986. Prince William openly yawned while he was sat next to his six-year-old cousin Laura Fellowes. Now 37 years later, his youngest son Louis had the exact same response during the coronation.

© Getty Princess Charlotte kept a watchful eye on her younger brother

Of course it was no surprise the spirited youngster was given some guidance from his older siblings. Princess Charlotte kept a close eye on her younger brother during the coronation and was on hand to give him some helpful pointers. The princess, who was the picture of elegance in her white cape dress and floral-inspired headpiece, sweetly held her brother's hand when they arrived behind their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales stood beside her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales

Fun-loving Prince Louis is definitely a character and courted much attention during the Platinum Jubilee with his playful nature. The prince was given a break during the two-hour ceremony as an early exit was pre-planned for Prince Louis, due to his young age. It marked the first major royal event he has attended, with Prince Louis not attending his grandmother's funeral in September last year. The royal was reunited with his family once again as he took part in his first family carriage procession with his parents - the Prince and Princess of Wales - as well as his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince George.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis followed their parents

Kate previously opened up about her children's nerves ahead of the big day. During one heartwarming moment with a well-wisher, she said: "They are doing really well, thank you. They are excited but a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead. But they can't wait."

© Getty King Charles waving to crowds

