Queen Margrethe set for emotional royal reunion – as son Prince Joachim prepares for relocation

Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie are moving to America

Queen Margrethe might have missed out on the excitement of King Charles’s coronation.

But she has another royal reunion to look forward to next month.

A new post shared on the Danish royal family’s official Instagram account revealed details of a special meeting set to take place in June.

Margrethe’s counterparts, and very good friends, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway will visit Denmark between 15-16 June.

The post confirmed that the royal couple will arrive in Copenhagen on the Royal Ship Norway and sail on to Aarhus together with Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince and The Crown Princess and The Royal Ship Dannebrog.

Margethe will be eagerly anticipating the visit. King Harald and Queen Sonja’s very first state visit as King and Queen of Norway was to Denmark in 1991.

There Margrethe, the King’s second cousin, received them, and they have remained close friends ever since.

In March 2021, to mark Harald’s 30th year on the throne, Margethe penned a touching message for the monarch, which read: said: “On the occasion of King Harald and Queen Sonja’s 30th anniversary of the government, I would like to congratulate them with all my heart.

“Harald and Sonja, you represent your country. No, you are your country. It makes me happy every time I see it. It is a pleasure every time we are together, and I see how wonderfully you perform your tasks. I look forward to the respect you enjoy in Norway and far beyond Norway’s borders.”

The reunion will fall around the same time that Margrethe’s youngest son Prince Joachim will relocate to the States.

Joachim, his wife Marie, and their two children, Henrik and Athena, are set to move to Washington DC in the US from Paris this summer.

The prince will take up a new role under the Ministry of Defense as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC.

At the start of the year, at the behest of their grandmother Margrethe, Joachim's four children all lost their HRH titles.

At the time the decision was announced, Joachim and Marie, spoke of their upset – as did the Queen’s eldest grandchild Nikolai.

Margrethe later took the unprecedented step of apologising to her son and his children.

And more recently, she gave a deeper insight into her decision to slim down the monarchy in a candid recent interview with Danish broadsheet, Weekendavisen's editor-in-chief, Martin Krasnik, at Amalienborg.

"When I let go of the reins, he's there. I am a link in a very long chain that continues, and I believe that he will probably find that out," she said of eldest son and heir Frederik.

"For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik's lot to make such a decision. It was better that it was me," she further confided.