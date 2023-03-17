Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's big move confirmed by Danish palace The couple are parents to Count Henrik and Countess Athena

The Danish royal court has announced a big move and a new job for Queen Margrethe's youngest son, Prince Joachim, and his family.

Joachim, 53, and his wife, Princess Marie, 47, have been living in Paris for the past four years but will now relocate to the US this summer, joining the likes of fellow royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. See what Prince Harry had to say about his life in California...

In a statement, the palace announced that Joachim will "take up a new position under the Ministry of Defense as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC, where the Prince, as Denmark's representative, will in the coming years help to strengthen the defense industry cooperation with the USA and Canada".

Joachim has been working as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris since 2020 after completing France's highest ranking military training course.

The prince and princess will be joined in Washington by their two children – Count Henrik, 13, and Countess Athena, 11.

Joachim also has two sons from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Count Nikolai, 23, and Count Felix, 20.

Joachim and Marie will move to Washington from Paris this summer

In September, Queen Margrethe announced the decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

In an effort to slim down the monarchy, the Danish queen removed the HRH styling from Prince Joachim's children.

The decree, which came into effect on 1 January, meant that Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena are now titled Count of Countess of Monpezat.

The decision caused major controversy within the family at the time – with Margrethe later taking the unprecedented step of apologising to Joachim and his children.

