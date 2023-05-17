Why Duchess Meghan wore gold for unbelievably glamorous appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Woman of Vision Awards 2023 in true style

Prince Harry surprised royal onlookers on Tuesday when he joined his wife the Duchess of Sussex at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards where she was honored with the Woman of Vision Award. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also joined the couple for the glittering night of celebrations, which you can see in the clip below...

Meghan looked uber-glam as she arrived in a slinky, strapless, gold midi dress by Johanna Ortiz, from a past season, that featured a scallop design and an exposed zipper in the back, as well as discreet cut-out detailing on the torso. But why did the royal opt for gold? We did some digging, and it turns out that Meghan’s outfit choice was highly symbolic.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry make very unusual entrance at Ms. Foundation Awards

Tuesday also happened to be the golden anniversary of the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Awards therefore the decision to champion gold came naturally to the California native.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards together

Feminist Ms. magazine was co-founded in 1972 by legendary activist, journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Just a year later, she teamed up with Patricia Carbine, Letty Cottin-Pogrebin and Marlo Thomas to establish the Ms. Foundation for Women, dedicated to securing rights, equality and justice for women.

© Getty Markus Anderson, Genevieve Hillis and Jill Smoller seen with Meghan Markle

Tuesday’s event, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Ms. Foundation, honoured four "Women of Vision," described as feminist changemakers: the Duchess of Sussex, LaTosha Brown, the founder of Black Voters Matter, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project, which focuses on Black maternal health disparities, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, the executive director of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity and a leader in the reproductive justice movement.

© MEGA The royal wore her raven hair down loose in gently curls

Other honorees this evening include abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna, a strategist with Gen Z for Change, and teen activist Rebekah Bruesehoff, a public speaker and author on trans issues.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave The Ziegfeld Theatre

Meghan and Gloria formerly teamed up for a conversation with Jessica Yellin in 2022, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, to speak about the seismic event, and in 2020 where they discussed the importance of voting ahead of the US election."Because of this foundation, so many of our youth have been instilled with self-worth and limitless possibility no matter their race, gender, class, sexual orientation, disability or age. Your collective work in pursuit of a world where every person is truly valued is nothing short of awe-inspiring," said Meghan during her speech.

© Getty Meghan looked radiant in gold for the celebratory evening

Teresa C. Younger, the Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in her introduction speech for Meghan: “Her core belief that representation matters, and her connection to community through the lens of learning, healing, and inspiring have helped define her as a cultural catalyst for positive change. "Tonight we are thrilled to recognize Meghan’s strength, resilience, passion and tenacity, which is critical to building a better world for our mothers and grandmothers, our children and their children, and ourselves.”

She recieved the Woman of Vision award

In a biography on the Ms. Foundation's website, Meghan is described as "a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model." It adds: "Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures". The award honors her work in "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls."

