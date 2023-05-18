Meghan Markle's look of love at Prince Harry ahead of 5th wedding anniversary - see photo

It's a big week for the Duchess of Sussex! Having just received an award, Meghan will soon be celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday night, the 41-year-old was honoured at the Ms Foundation for Women's 50th-anniversary gala event in New York – and there was a sweet moment on the red carpet between the couple.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry make very unusual entrance at Ms. Foundation Awards

Meghan was seen looking adoringly at Harry as they stopped to pose for pictures. Watch their unusual arrival at the event in the video above…

Unfortunately, moments after the event, the couple and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers. In a statement, the spokesperson said: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

The couple tied the knot on Saturday 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Much has happened in that time; Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals and now live together in Montecito, California. They have since become parents to Prince Archie, now four, and Princess Lilibet, who will be two in June.

© Getty Meghan seen looking at her husband with the look of love

In their Netflix documentary, which was released last year, the couple opened up about their wedding day and recalled Meghan's wedding speech. The Duchess said that "above all, love wins" as she read her speech to her husband during the final episode of the series.

Sharing the private wedding speech for the first time, Meghan said that she gave it on the night of her wedding to Harry, describing doing so as "atypical" for a bride in the UK. Meghan first read the speech to her friends and family at their wedding in 2018. She said: "I gave a speech the night of our wedding which is atypical for a bride in the UK I think." To which, Harry said: "Very".

© Getty Meghan and Prince Harry out in New York on Tuesday night

Meghan also revealed that she keeps her speech on her phone, and then began to read it aloud. "On to the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while (that got a big laugh)," she said. "But mostly I wanted to share a story, a story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.

"Once upon a time there was a girl from LA, some people called her an actress, and there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince. "All of those people didn’t fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and girl who are meant to be together."

© Netflix Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018

Continuing the speech, Meghan said that "when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter". "They meet on July 3 2016 in London and they giggle endlessly, so the next day they have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it’s fourth of July, a bittersweet celebration he says, ironic really, her country’s independence from his country, yet in this moment they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.

"And after a month of long-distance courtship they settle into the quiet of Botswana, and amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think 'Whatever world, we're in'.

© Getty The couple wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding

"They would love and garden and travel and laugh and rack up more airmiles than any couple could have. And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter, nothing can break us, they'd say, for this love she was a fighter."



© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now parents to two children

She added that "above all, love wins" as she described Harry as her "treasure". "I appreciate, respect and honour you my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever," she divulged. "So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.