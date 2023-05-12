Mike Tindall reveals unbelievable details of partying with Zara Tindall and other royals hours before coronation

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are known to enjoy a drink or two together but on Friday, the former rugby captain revealed they enjoyed a few too many just hours before the King and Queen's coronation.

The 56-year-old made the hilarious revelation whilst live on Good Morning Britain, promoting his annual charity golf day which is taking place at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. During the segment, Mike discussed how he and Zara were joined for dinner by other members of the royal family for a rare night away from the children, who according to the MailOnline were Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Mike Tindall reveals unbelievable details of date night with Zara hours ahead of the coronation

Mike and Zara then continued the night out and headed to The Arts Club, a prestige private members club next door to The Ritz. Mike said: "It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.

"So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So I definitely don't regret that."

Mike and Zara were spotted at the coronation concert

When asked if they were worried about the historical event the following day, Mike answered: "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

Journalist Kate Garraway also mentioned Mike's show-stealing dance moves he performed during the coronation concert where he was spotted waving his flag and dancing away alongside his equestrian wife.

Zara and Mike Tindall greeted the crowd as they arrived in the VIP box

Mike replied:"As Hitch said: 'You need to stay in the safe zone,' and my flag waving [was that]." The sportsman's moves certainly went down well with fans who took to social media on the evening of the concert to share their thoughts on his dancing.

One fan Tweeted: "Wouldn't you love to hang out with Mike Tindall?" whilst another said: "I wish there was a red button option to just watch Mike Tindall living his best life." A third commented: "Mike Tindall is a total ledge #CoronationConcert that is couple goals right there."

Mike certainly isn't shy of a performance, and on Wednesday he was spotted lip-syncing to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive, on his Instagram account. In the hilarious clip, Mike is wearing a T-Shirt adorned with his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, branding and singing into a Blackeye gin bottle.#

Captioning the clip, were the words: " "LATE EUROVISION ENTRY Step aside @maemuller, Team GBR has got this… Just kidding - best of luck to our UK Eurovision entrant this weekend!! For more exceptional entertainment, be sure to grab tickets to our World Cup Afterparty Tour! Head to the link in bio for more info!"

Once again, fans couldn't get enough of the rugby star's hilarious performance. "No one would stand a chance if you entered the Eurovision song contest," one fan replied, alongside a string of laughing emojis. A second added: "Should have performed the other night at #coronationconcert.