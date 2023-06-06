Sarah Ferguson breaks silence following birth of third grandchild

Sarah Ferguson has shared her first tribute to new grandchild, Ernest, following his birth on Tuesday 30 May. The ex-wife of Prince Andrew took to her social media pages to share the same picture that Princess Eugenie posted, announcing his arrival.

The touching snap featured the newborn fast asleep in a Moses basket while wearing a little white onesie and a blue crocheted hat. A caption overlaying the image said: "Amazing .. the importance of Ernest. Thank you so, so much .. Clever Eugenie and Jack and August Brooksbank." Sarah completed the post with a simple heart emoji.

Her followers were quick to comment, as one said: "Congratulations, looking forward to your future children's book 'The Adventures of Augie and Ernie.' He's adorable," while a second added: "Congratulations to the entire family. Ernest is gorgeous!!!"

A third penned: "The title, The Importance of being Ernest, is still valid and will not be outdated. Congratulations Granny," while a fourth wrote: "Congratulations on your new grandchild, may he bring great joy to your family."

© Instagram Sarah shared her love for her new grandchild

Ernest's first name is a subtle nod to King George V, who shared the same middle name. Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack also chose meaningful middle names, which pay tribute to Jack's late father George Brooksbank and Eugenie's maternal grandfather, Major Ronald Ferguson. The name George was also given to the late Queen Elizabeth's father, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, weighed in on the royal baby's moniker, adding: "It's very touching that Eugenie and Jack have chosen names with such personal connection, particularly in paying tribute to Jack's late father George Brooksbank.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

"There is also the nod to Eugenie's maternal grandfather Major Ronald Ferguson and King George V, whose middle name was Ernest, so they clearly wanted to choose names with special meaning to their families."

The arrival of Eugenie and Jack's second-born child is doubly exciting and actually marks a momentous occasion within the royal family, as the newborn is the first royal baby born under the rule of King Charles III. The King will have been one of the first family members to learn of the birth and we imagine wished Eugenie and Jack well.

Sarah is the mum to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

Eugenie's little boy is Charles' great-nephew and is 13th in line to the throne after his big brother, August. Eugenie had been preparing for the birth of her second child by staying at Ivy Cottage, her and Jack's first home, which is close to Kensington Palace in London. The location is also only a 15-minute drive away from Portland Hospital, where the couple welcomed their newborn.

Eugenie and Jack also stayed at Frogmore Cottage on the royal Windsor estate during her pregnancy but moved closer to the hospital as her due date approached. Now a family of four, it's a special time for the Brooksbank family and their son August must be bursting with excitement at the arrival of his new sibling.

© Getty Eugenie, Sarah and Beatrice share a close bond

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump.

