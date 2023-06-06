Princess Beatrice likely missed her sister Princess Eugenie's birth - details

Princess Eugenie welcomed her baby boy Ernest on 30 May

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank who welcomed their second child on 30 May.

The royal couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram, opting to post two adorable photos of their newborn son, Ernest.

Alongside the snapshots, Eugenie, 33, sweetly penned: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Whilst we don't know exactly who was present at Princess Eugenie's birth, we do know that her sister, Princess Beatrice, was likely not in attendance.

On Thursday 1 June, just days after Eugenie gave birth, the red haired royal was photographed attending the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan.

Princess Beatrice, 34, was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - a property developer, who runs interiors specialist company Banda Property.

The couple jetted into Jordan's capital Amman ahead of the ceremony, no doubt hoping to make the most of their far-flung getaway. Edoardo, 39, made sure to share some beautiful holiday pictures on his Instagram Stories.

Amongst the photos, he included two breathtaking photographs of Jordan's most-visited tourist site - Petra. Elsewhere, Edoardo posted a photo of an inquisitive camel standing in front of a looming sandstone rockface.

For the royal Jordanian wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo donned their finest threads. Princess Beatrice had a veritable Cinderella moment on the couple's big day, dazzling in Needle & Thread's opulent 'Celia Gown.'

She looked ethereal in her powder blue dress which featured tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems.

Adding her own timeless twist to her look, Beatrice fastened an elegant black belt across her waist for a sculptural effect.

Edoardo, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart navy suit and a pale blue silk tie to match his wife's dress.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance. For the special occasion, Princess Kate wore a jaw-dropping blush pink gown crafted by designer, Elie Saab.

Other royal guests included Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

