Where is Princess Eugenie staying ahead of birth of second child?

Princess Eugenie is due to welcome her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank any day now, and the royal has been keeping a relatively low-profile ahead of the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Eugenie has been preparing for the birth of her second child by staying at Kensington Palace, the London home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside their three children. The royal couple are currently living in Windsor close to their children's school, meaning that their London home will be available for Eugenie, Jack and their son, August.

Kensington Palace is also only a 15 minute drive away from Portland Hospital, the private hospital where Eugenie welcomed her first child back in 2021.

The heavily pregnant royal missed the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week, instead sharing photos of her sister, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, visiting one of the gardens linked to one of Eugenie's patronages at the event.

Eugenie wrote on Instagram Stories: "@horatiosgarden at @the_rhs Chelsea this year, a garden specially designed for those who are patients in spinal centres. I'm such a proud patron of this charity and my sister loved visiting yesterday."

© Getty Princess Eugenie is days away from welcoming her second child

Eugenie is believed to be just days away from welcoming her second baby, after her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, let slip her daughter's due date.The Duchess spoke about Eugenie and Jack's impending arrival in a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV.

Asked about the baby and when the public might get their first glimpse, Sarah replied: "Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

Eugenie and Jack are already parents to two-year-old August, who was born at The Portland Hospital in London in February 2021. The couple announced their second pregnancy in January, with the Princess sharing a sweet photo of her son kissing her growing baby bump.

© Getty The couple are staying at Kensington Palace

One of Eugenie's last public appearances was at King Charles's coronation, with the pregnant royal dressing her baby bump in a navy Fendi ensemble. She and Beatrice also attended a big lunch event in Chalfont St Giles, and the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Reflecting on the occasion, Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post: "Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen."

She added: "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation."

