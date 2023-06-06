Princess Madeleine's daughter Princess Leonore pictured for first time following arm injury

Princess Leonore has been pictured for the first time since she suffered an accident that left her with a fractured arm that ended up requiring surgery.

On Tuesday, the Swedish royal family celebrated Nationaldag, a historic festival that dates back to 1523, which is widely regarded as the founding of the country of Sweden following its split from the Danish-ruled Kalmar Union. To mark the celebrations, Princess Madeleine gathered with her family in their expansive gardens at their home, where she shared a beautiful photo of them all together.

Leonore stood with her father, Christopher O'Neill, who protectively put his hand on her shoulder and she appeared to have made a full recovery since her surgery, not even sporting a cast as she rested her hands on one another.

Leonore appeared to have made a full recovery!

In the family photo both Christopher and son Nicolas wore suits, while Madeleine, Leonore and Princess Adrienne looked so pretty as they wore traditional clothing, consiting of a long skirt, blouse, apron, socks, and leather shoes, with the trio opting for bold blues and yellows.

In a simple caption, Madeleine wrote: "Glad Nationaldag! Vi," finishing the post off with a red heart emoji.

Her fans were quick to share their own messages, as one penned: "Good Vikings. May God bless your country, this beautiful Royal family and bless all the good people from Sweden," while a second shared: "Omg how sweet!! So happy to see you all! Happy National Day!"

© Samir Hussein The young royal recently broke her arm

A third added: "Beautiful family, princess!! Many blessings!!" while many others welcomed them back to Sweden, with the family currently living in the United States. It was confirmed earlier in the year, that the family-of-five would move back to Sweden later in the summer.

Last month, the Royal High Court of Sweden said: "Princess Leonore has undergone a surgery and has a plastered arm now." The statement followed the news that the young royal had broken her arm at her home, and the announcement had fans rushing to share their hopes that the nine-year-old would make a "speedy recovery".

One commented: "Wishing Princess Leonore of Sweden a speedy recovery. I'm glad the surgery went well, I hope she gets better soon," while a second said: "Hoping she'll have a speedy recovery."

© Rune Hellestad The family are due to move back to Sweden later in the year

Madeleine didn't leave her daughter's side following the accident and pulled out of a planned appearance at an event hosted by the World Childhood Foundation. A statement from the foundation revealed that the royal was unable to travel to Sweden from her Florida home. "The reason is that Princess Leonore has tripped and broken her arm and is waiting for an operation. From Childhood, we wish Princess Leonore a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Leonore isn't the only Swedish royal to have undergone surgery this year, as back in February, King Karl XVI Gustaf had a heart procedure.

In a statement, the palace said: "During the morning today, February 20, HM the King underwent a surgical intervention with catheter technology in the heart area. The operation went according to plan and the King is doing well. The King thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him, and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare."

It is already going to be an exciting year for the Swedish monarch as he is due to mark his Golden Jubilee later in the year, with events being planned to take place around 15 September.

