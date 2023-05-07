Sofia Richie Grange brings Hollywood glamour to cheer on dad Lionel at the Coronation Concert

We can't keep up with
Sofia Richie Grange. Fresh from her TikTok-viral wedding in the South of France, and her idyllic looking honeymoon in the Maldives, the daughter of Lionel Richie has landed in London to watch her superstar dad perform at the King's Coronation Concert.
The 24-year-old will be so proud of her dad, watching him sing in front of royalty at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening. Will we all be dancing on the ceiling? You bet we will.
Lionel Richie and daughter Sofia Richie are extremely close
Dressed to impress, the young fashionista - who tied the knot back in April wearing
three custom-designed Chanel wedding dresses - posed on Instagram just hours before the concert started wearing a raspberry two-piece suit and an incredible £469 bag by the chic Parisian brand Destree.
© Instagram Sofia Richie suited and booted ready for the Coronation Concert
A pair of pointy black slingback shoes and paired back jewellery completed the look.
If you're looking to copy Sofia's chic style, we've found this amazing raspberry pink suit from Warehouse.
GET THE LOOK FOR LESS
Captioning the series of photos, she wrote: "Off to see Lionel Richie" followed by an emoji of a man with a crown on his head.
Her fans were loving her look, with one saying: "So elegant," while another wrote: "I love your style," and a third dramatically saying: "I mean, we are all deceased."
If you're feeling inspired after seeing Sofia all suited up, check out even more suit options! Scroll down to see our affordable favourites.
Cool suits that will have you dancing on the ceiling too!
H&M Suit In Blue
This blue suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails.
M&S Satin Look Relaxed Suit In Pink
M&S has nailed it with this stunning pink suit.
Reiss Hollie Suit In Neutral
Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect power suit is ideal for a stylish event.
River Island Suit In Purple
This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long - it's just gorgeous. Perfect to take you into summer.
Forever Unique x Tara May Suit In Lilac
This is a limited edition set within fashion influencer Tara May's edit, and we know it'll sell out fast.
ME + EM Trouser Suit In Candy Floss Pink
This has been called a 'Forever' suit for a reason. This suit brings together a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers in a pretty pastel hue.
Mango Linen Suit In Fuchsia
Ok, we're loving this hot pink suit from Mango, if you have a wedding in the diary, this could make a great affordable option.
Karen Millen Suit in Ecru
Perfect for anyone looking for a seriously chic white/ecru suit.
Coast Suit In Pink
A hot pink coloured suit is chic with a capital C.
& Other Stories Suit In Light Beige
This suit features trousers, blazer and a very on-trend waistcoat. I love how fresh it looks. If you've got an afternoon tea booked, this could be a lovely outfit to wear.
Mint Velvet Suit In Pink
Now, this is a fabulous suit!
Oasis x Rachel Stevens Suit In Green
If you're looking to go bold this summer, this bright green suit will be a real statement look.
ASOS Edition Sparkly Suit In Ivory
Calling all brides-to-be...
Boden Fluid Suit In Fox
This suit is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion.
Ted Baker Suit In Lilac
This lovely lilac suit will be a keeper for years to come.