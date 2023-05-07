Sofia Richie Grange brings Hollywood glamour to cheer on dad Lionel at the Coronation Concert

Newlywed Sofia Richie Grange has landed in London to watch her father perform at the Coronation Concert

We can't keep up with Sofia Richie Grange. Fresh from her TikTok-viral wedding in the South of France, and her idyllic looking honeymoon in the Maldives, the daughter of Lionel Richie has landed in London to watch her superstar dad perform at the King's Coronation Concert.

The 24-year-old will be so proud of her dad, watching him sing in front of royalty at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening. Will we all be dancing on the ceiling? You bet we will.

Lionel Richie and daughter Sofia Richie are extremely close

Dressed to impress, the young fashionista - who tied the knot back in April wearing three custom-designed Chanel wedding dresses - posed on Instagram just hours before the concert started wearing a raspberry two-piece suit and an incredible £469 bag by the chic Parisian brand Destree.

© Instagram Sofia Richie suited and booted ready for the Coronation Concert

A pair of pointy black slingback shoes and paired back jewellery completed the look.

If you're looking to copy Sofia's chic style, we've found this amazing raspberry pink suit from Warehouse.

Captioning the series of photos, she wrote: "Off to see Lionel Richie" followed by an emoji of a man with a crown on his head.

Her fans were loving her look, with one saying: "So elegant," while another wrote: "I love your style," and a third dramatically saying: "I mean, we are all deceased."

