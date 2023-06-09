Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal incredible gift Archie received on fourth birthday

Prince Archie received the royal treatment on his 4th birthday, as he was gifted a bike that was hand-delivered by the owner of a local shop. The owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, California, took time to think about the young royal on May 6, a day when the world was preparing to witness the coronation of King Charles.

The letter of appreciation from the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan was shared on the bike shop's Instagram. It conveyed the couple's sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift and expressed how much joy the bike has brought to Prince Archie and the entire family.

The letter stated, "The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."

As Prince Archie celebrated his birthday, he spent the day with his mother, Meghan, and his sister, Princess Lilibet, in California, where they currently reside. Meanwhile, his father attended the coronation, marking a significant moment in the royal family's history. Although no official photographs were released, this year glimpses of the family were shared through a throwback video on the couple's Netflix docuseries.

In the heartwarming video, Prince Archie showcased his candle-blowing skills during his sister Lilibet's first birthday celebration. The family gathered for a garden party at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, where Archie was seen climbing onto the table to assist his sister in blowing out the candles.

Prince Harry and Meghan looked on with delight as they cheered this sweet moment.

Fans also got a glimpse inside Frogmore Cottage through video clips and photos shared on the docuseries. The couple's kitchen featured a large marble-clad island and modern pendant lights, creating a stylish and contemporary space. Another clip showed Prince Archie splashing around in the bath, with his parents beaming with pride.

The bath scene revealed a charming vintage-style roll-top bath, reminiscent of those found in hotel rooms, with vintage-style taps at one end. The background showcased a shower cubicle and a vanity unit with fluffy towels hanging nearby. The docuseries also provided a glimpse of the couple's Montecito mansion, featuring a sprawling garden with a swimming pool and a beautiful flower walkway.

These intimate glimpses into the Sussex family's life offered fans a closer look at their precious moments and the warmth of their home. The love and joy shared among the family members were evident, creating heartwarming memories that will be treasured for years to come.

