Princess Eugenie divides fans as she shares new coronation post

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to share a new post in celebration of King Charles’s coronation.

Eugenie – Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter – wrote a touching caption in honour of her uncle, which read: “Yesterday meant so much to me, as I’m sure if did to so many watching.

“What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country and the Commonwealth. The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country. #coronation.”

Eugenie included a number of photos in her post – some of which proved divisive amongst her fans.

Two of the snapshots included Prince Harry; one showing him stood behind Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank inside Westminster Abbey and another showing the trio walking to their seats, followed by Beatrice and her husband Edoardo.

Watch Harry's arrival in the video below...

Prince Harry joins his family at the coronation

His appearance split Eugenie’s followers. “Thank you for your support to Prince Harry and his family,” one wrote, while a second added: “Proud of Prince Harry for showing solo and taking it like a champ.”

A third said: I’m pleased you included Harry in the photos you picked x.” And fourth shared: “So lovely that Harry had you and Jack to welcome him and sit with him.”

© Getty Prince Harry sat alongside his royal cousins

But a number of others questioned Harry’s attendance. “Why should he be welcomed? Dreadful what he’s done for money.” “Harry looks lost and pitiful,” a second commented. A third stated: “Harry and Meghan have been very rude to the royal family. They needed to be shut out. They can’t be trusted.”

But one follower summarised: “I’m thinking we should go with what a member of the family says and allow Princess Eugenie’s words to speak for themselves.

© Getty Prince Harry flew to LA straight after the coronation service

“She said yesterday was a magical celebration. That seems all inclusive. She included her cousin Prince Harry in pictures. Stop projecting your feelings onto this family. They already give so much of themselves up to the public.

Prince Harry looked on Saturday upon entering Westminster Abbey - accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands - as he joined his family members for the first time since his revelations on the royal family in his tell-all book, Spare.

© Getty Prince Harry beaming at Princess Anne

The Duke of Sussex took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

His stay in London was very brief. Having landed in the UK on Saturday morning, he was already on the way to Heathrow at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, just as the royal family were on their way to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance.

© Getty The Duke headed straight to the airport after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

It has since been revealed that Harry caught a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to get home to Montecito in time to see Archie on his special day.

The Duke, who did not have a formal role at the coronation, looked dapper in a suit for the service instead of a traditional military uniform, though he still wore his military medals.

© Getty The Duke wanted to be back home in Montecito to celebrate son Archie's 4th birthday

Because he is no longer a working member of the royal family, he is no longer able to wear his uniform for royal occasions.