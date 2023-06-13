Royals handling the heat like pros: Princess Kate, Queen Camilla, more

Queen Camilla turns to a Mr Whippy while Meghan Markle is braced with the suncream

Struggling to sleep in the heatwave? We've got tips for that. Considering investing in an air-conditioning unit? Here are our picks of the best. But if it's practical inspiration you're after on how to handle the heat and look cool doing it, there's no better place to look then the royal family.

The ever-classy royals have unintentionally given us a masterclass in how to beat the heat over the years – take a gander at the fun photos below!

WATCH: Princess Diana's former home suffered dramatic fire during last heatwave

Prince Harry

Always carry a bottle of water with you! Extra large is preferable.

Zara Tindall, Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice

Still or sparkling, it'll do the trick.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Of course, a cool beer is always a winner.

King Charles

Even the King agrees!

The Duchess of Sussex and Archie

© Samir Hussein Meghan always has suncream to hand

No matter your age, applying suncream is always a must.

Prince William

Keeping a towel to hand may not be chic, but it certainly does the trick.

Queen Camilla

Hats aren't just for Ascot! Keep your face covered with a stylish accessory.

Queen Camilla

King Charles' wife likes to cool down with a classic Mr Whippy. Here the Duchess is pictured on a visit to the Isle of Wight, where she tucked into her cone alongside Dame Judi Dench.

King Charles, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips

It's a treat that's loved by older and younger royals!

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla

Both Kate and Camilla know to carry fans when they're visiting a tropical country abroad.

Princess Kate

Never fear if you don't have a chic accessory though. Kate used her plastic ID to fan herself during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Or you can always ask someone to fan you!

The late Queen

Or go one step further like the late Queen and splash out on a mini Dyson fan (far right) to keep your home cool.

The late Queen and Princess Kate

Carrying a parasol might not be that practical in the city, but it certainly looks chic!

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William

The late People's Princess knew exactly how to cool her kids down – the log ride!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Or, you could always head to the beach. Just remember to tie your hair up!

