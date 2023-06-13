Royals handling the heat like pros: Princess Kate, Queen Camilla, more

Struggling to sleep in the heatwave? We've got tips for that. Considering investing in an air-conditioning unit? Here are our picks of the best. But if it's practical inspiration you're after on how to handle the heat and look cool doing it, there's no better place to look then the royal family.
The ever-classy royals have unintentionally given us a masterclass in how to beat the heat over the years – take a gander at the fun photos below!
Prince Harry
Always carry a bottle of water with you! Extra large is preferable.
Zara Tindall, Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice
Still or sparkling, it'll do the trick.
The Prince and Princess of Wales
Of course, a cool beer is always a winner.
King Charles
Even the King agrees!
The Duchess of Sussex and Archie
No matter your age, applying suncream is always a must.
Prince William
Keeping a towel to hand may not be chic, but it certainly does the trick.
Queen Camilla
Hats aren't just for Ascot! Keep your face covered with a stylish accessory.
Queen Camilla
King Charles' wife likes to cool down with a classic Mr Whippy. Here the Duchess is pictured on a visit to the Isle of Wight, where she tucked into her cone alongside Dame Judi Dench.
King Charles, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips
It's a treat that's loved by older and younger royals!
Princess Kate and Queen Camilla
Both Kate and Camilla know to carry fans when they're visiting a tropical country abroad.
Princess Kate
Never fear if you don't have a chic accessory though. Kate used her plastic ID to fan herself during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
King Charles and Queen Camilla
Or you can always ask someone to fan you!
The late Queen
Or go one step further like the late Queen and splash out on a mini Dyson fan (far right) to keep your home cool.
The late Queen and Princess Kate
Carrying a parasol might not be that practical in the city, but it certainly looks chic!
Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William
The late People's Princess knew exactly how to cool her kids down – the log ride!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Or, you could always head to the beach. Just remember to tie your hair up!
