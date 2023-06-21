Queen Camilla has fans saying the same thing after major royal first

Queen Camilla sparked a major fan reaction after they attended their first ascot since ascending the throne.

The royal couple were on excellent form for the lavish event and were seen socialising with their fellow royal family members, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Anne as well as Camilla's son, food writer, and critic, Tom Parker.

The comments flooded in on a selection of photos on the official Instagram page for the royal family. Alongside the snaps were the words: "We wish the very best of good fortune to all the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys, and hardworking stable staff with runners this week. It is a huge and rare achievement to have a runner at Royal Ascot and we very much hope that you all enjoy the experience.

"The King and Queen. The King and Queen today attended Royal Ascot [horse emoji]. The Royal Family have a longstanding relationship with the races at Ascot - dating back to Queen Anne in 1711. Read more about the Royal Family’s links to Royal Ascot on our website."

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the opening day of Royal Ascot 2023

Fans were unanimous in saying how glorious the Queen looked at the star-studded event. "Queen Camilla looks very happy and very elegant," alongside an applause emoji. A second penned: "Lovely to see the royal family at the races and for the first time as King and Queen." A third wrote: "The Queen looks sensational!!" A fourth penned: "I love having a King and Queen," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Camilla looked stunning for the sun-soaked occasion in a fabulous cream ensemble. The ivory ensemble was comprised of a cream coat dress, matching hat and gloves. Completing her fabulous look she accessorised her ensemble with the Queen Mother's Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell brooch, which was also a favourite of Queen Elizabeth's.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the opening day of Royal Ascot 2023

The stunning piece of jewellery is designed in the shape of a seashell adorned with lavish diamantes and a fabulous pearl centrepiece. The glittering piece also features five strands hanging underneath.

The King and Queen are avid fans of the races and shared a joint statement expressing their excitement for the fun day. "We are happy in the knowledge that this historic race meeting continues to be a key influence on the global racing and breeding industries.

"The royal meeting always played a central role in her late majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.

"A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate the late Queen's close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners. We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories."