King Charles didn't wear the correct robe to this year's Order of the Garter ceremony – here's why

King Charles led his first Garter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday, and while he made an impressive entrance alongside Queen Camilla in matching blue velvet robes, the monarch wasn't wearing the correct outfit for the occasion.

Traditionally, the monarch would wear the Sovereign's Mantle for the historic service – a longer robe with the star of the Order sewn onto the left shoulder – similar to those seen on the late Queen Elizabeth when she last led the Garter Day service in 2019.

© Getty Images King Charles led his first Order of the Garter service on Monday

However, HELLO! understands that King Charles elected by preference to continue using his existing mantle, as the length of the Sovereign's Mantle would mean he required page boys to carry the train.

Charles, 74, was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, as well as the Princess Royal, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for the service.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wore the Sovereign's Mantle when she last attended Garter Day in 2019

The royals walked in procession to the Chapel, and departed by carriages for their return journey to the Castle afterwards. See the King and Queen's arrival in the clip below...

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, the Queen, several members of the Royal Family, and 18 Knights or Ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla return to the Castle after the procession

The Garter service came just two days after the King marked his first birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, in central London.