Princess Kate takes on impressive new role as royal fans say the same thing

The Princess of Wales had a fantastic time recently when she visited Wimbledon to play tennis alongside grand slam great Roger Federer. But that wasn't all the Princess did at the All England Tennis Club.

On Sunday, the official Instagram accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales and Wimbledon shared more behind-the-scenes images of Kate learning what it takes to be a ball kid – and royal watchers were quick to share their opinions!

The photos showed the mother-of-three in crisp tennis whites as she practised throwing and catching tennis balls and perfected her posture for standing courtside.

She also could be seen hitting some balls herself as well as chatting with Wimbledon ball kids alongside Roger. Looking relaxed and confident, Kate's hair was pulled back in a neat ponytail and she kept her makeup natural for the sporty day out.

The pictures were captioned: "The #Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls play a pivotal role in The Championships. We went to visit them on a day’s training with @rogerfederer," and royal fans rushed to share their compliments for the Princess.

One summed up the general sentiment by writing: "She looks like a tennis player, if we were not aware of her being a princess, we would have mistaken her as a tennis player".

Many others agreed, with a second writing: "In a different life I think the Princess of Wales could have been a successful sportswoman," and the third chiming in: "She's looking like a professional tennis player! Good to see her playing the sport she likes and that too with the best player out there!"

Another commented: "Is there anything our Kate can't do? She looks better than the professionals!"

Kate, who is a big fan of tennis and acts as patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, joined forces with eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to celebrate Wimbledon's Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs) and the training that goes into becoming a BBG at The Championships for a short YouTube film.

In the film, which was recorded at Wimbledon in June, Her Royal Highness is seen visiting the All England Club with the tennis champ to meet returning and prospective BBGs and hear about their experiences in training for the role.

The film sees Kate take part in a doubles rally with Roger on the No.3 Court before she joins the BBGs on court to participate in a training session.

Together, Kate, Roger and the BBGs discuss the experience of going through the training programme and the lasting impact of the skills learned.

Sharing his own admiration for the Ball Boys and Girls, Roger said during filming: "This is proper practice; I'm really impressed at how much effort and training goes into being a ball kid during The Championships. I used to be a ball kid in Basel when I was 9 or 10 and as I have always said: Once a ball kid always a ball kid."

"We’re really proud of the young people who dedicate so much time and effort to their role which plays an integral part in delivering a successful Championships." The Championships 2023 will take place from 3-16 July.